Reece Walsh shines in Test debut

Kangaroos fullback Reece Walsh has earned high praise from teammates Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster after a brilliant Test debut against England at Wembley.

Walsh scored two tries and was named player of the match as Australia thrashed England 26–6 in the opening Ashes Test.

The performance comes just weeks after Walsh’s Clive Churchill Medal win in the NRL grand final with the Brisbane Broncos.

Cleary called him “a freak of a player,” while Munster said he’s “a special talent who’s only going to get better.”

