Ravuiwasa joins Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua continues its commitment to identifying and developing the best of Fiji’s local talent, securing experienced tighthead prop Inoke Ravuiwasa for the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

A proven performer on the domestic scene, Ravuiwasa adds strength and experience to the Club’s front row.

Originally from Tavuki, Taveuni, with maternal links to Susui, Vanuabalavu in Lau, Ravuiwasa has been a consistent performer at Fiji’s provincial level, most recently representing Suva in the Skipper Cup.

He has been a long-serving member of the Fiji Police rugby team. He also represented the Skipper Select in their first-ever match against the Fijian Drua, which served as the Club’s 2026 pre-season trial.

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Ravuiwasa said he was excited about the new journey.

“I’ve been working towards making this team for a long time, so to finally get this opportunity means a lot to me. All the sacrifices, perseverance and discipline over the years have paid off. I’m very grateful to the Drua management for giving me this opportunity, and I’ll continue to work hard, especially heading into the new season. I’m really looking forward to joining the boys and working together.”

Ravuiwasa also has playing experience in Australia, featuring for the Western Districts Lions in Canberra’s John I Dent Cup during the 2026 season. The experienced tighthead has been a regular presence in the Lions’ front row, adding another dimension to an already extensive domestic rugby career in Fiji.

The move to the Drua will also see Ravuiwasa reunite with some familiar faces.

He was part of the Fiji Under-20 setup in 2016 alongside 2026 co-captains Temo Mayanavanua and Frank Lomani, before progressing through domestic rugby pathways.

More recently, Ravuiwasa represented the Fijian Warriors, featuring in the forward pack against Australia Country in October 2025.