Ranadi and Vanua Trophy semifinals set for today

The stage is set for an action-packed day of rugby today at the HFC Bank Stadium as the semifinals of the Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy and the Vodafone Vanua Trophy take center stage.

In the Ranadi Trophy semifinals, Ba will face Rewa at 9am, followed by a clash between Tavua and Macuata at 11am.

Later in the day, the Vanua Trophy semifinals will see Navosa take on Rewa at 1pm, before Taveuni battles Kadavu at 3pm.

The stakes are high, the winners of each semifinal will not only progress to their respective finals but will also secure automatic promotion to next year’s Skipper Cup (for men’s teams) and Marama Cup (for women’s teams).

Rugby fans can expect an intense display of passion, power, and skill as teams fight not just for silverware, but also for a spot among the country’s elite competitions in 2026.

