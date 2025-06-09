QVS takes home U14 title

[File Photo]

Queen Victoria School has started its Eastern Zone Deans finals with a win.

Their Under 14 side came out with a 15-nil win over Ratu Kadavulevu School at Nukuvuto ground in Tailevu.

QVS scored two tries in the first half and sealed the win with a try in the second spell.

Fullback Atunaisa Seru, who was impressive for QVS, was named Player of the Match.

The youngster was outstanding throughout the final.

QVS will feature in every grade final except the U17.

