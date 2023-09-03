Possible increase in Skipper Cup teams

There’s a possibility more teams will be part of the Skipper Cup next season.

Nothing is confirmed at this stage but there could be a possible extension to Fiji’s premier rugby competition.

The Fiji Rugby Union will confirm later this month the changes expected to be made to the SkipperCup.

FRU Tournament Director-Local competitions, Tiko Matawalu reveals depending on the sponsorship, they could be looking at an increase in the number of teams from eight to 10 or even 12.

This will mean that the bottom two teams this season may not be relegated.

“The two teams that were supposed to be relegated from the Skipper Cup will remain and will be joined by Lautoka and Ba from the Vanua Cup, that is if we have 10 teams. If the extension is 12 teams, then we’ll have the top four teams from the Vanua coming up.”

Matawalu says all these are still in the pipeline and it will depend on the number of sponsors they’re able to secure.

This year the FRU had to decrease the number of rounds from 14 to 7 due to the high costs of running the competition.

The Skipper Cup semi-finals and final is scheduled for October.

Meanwhile, on Saturday at 3 pm Namosi will challenge Nadroga for the Farebrother Trophy at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.