One last mountain to climb for Navatu in U19 final

[File Photo]

Navatu Secondary School has already made history by reaching the Vodafone Super Deans Under-19 final — but the job is far from finished.

The Navatu side secured its place in the decider with a stunning 22–17 victory over Ratu Kadavulevu School in Suva over the weekend.

Now, with the biggest challenge of their campaign just days away, head coach Alipate Ravulo wants his players to put the celebrations aside and focus on the details that could decide the final.

“We’ve seen a few things that definitely need to improve as we go into the finals this week. It’s important that we fine-tune ahead of Saturday because this is a very important game for us. But credit to the players themselves for defying all odds to bring us one step closer to the grand win.”

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For a team that has already defied expectations, Ravulo says discipline and execution will be crucial if Navatu is to take the final step.

“One main message for the boys is to execute what they were taught. I think they did that pretty well over the weekend, but like I said, we’ll go to the drawing board this week.”

The challenge is clear — Navatu has earned its place on the biggest stage, and now has one final opportunity to turn a historic run into a championship triumph.

The Vodafone Deans and Raluve finals will be LIVE on FBC Sports.