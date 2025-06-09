Northern schools make history in Deans Trophy Play-Offs

For the first time in the competition’s history, schools from the Northern Division will feature in all grades of the Vodafone Deans Trophy play-offs, set to take place in Suva this weekend.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Vice President for Development, Biu Colati, highlighted the Northern Division as the fastest-growing zone in the competition.

He noted a significant increase in the number of participating schools this year, reflecting the growing popularity and development of rugby in the region.

“This is the fastest growing zone we see at the moment, and we know from our discussion that there are going to be new schools joining in the next season. Looking at the number of schools now, that are participating, there’s a high chance it will grow again.”

Colati emphasized that the presence of Northern schools in every grade of the play-offs is a testament to the depth of talent emerging from the division.

