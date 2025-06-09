New era for Women in Fijian Rugby

Lailanie Burnes. [Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Lailanie Burnes is set to shake things up as the Fiji Rugby Union’s new Director of Rugby, bringing a powerful vision focused on increasing female representation and active participation at every level of the sport.

Burnes is a strong advocate for creating pathways that make it easier for women to step into leadership roles, and she actively encourages them to share their skills and experiences.

“The doors are open for us. All we need to do is to be able to step through and to be able to put up our hands and say that we’re ready to be able to assist.”

Her immediate priority is to gain a thorough understanding of the current Fijian rugby landscape.

She aims to leverage her diverse experience in playing, coaching, and administration to contribute meaningfully to the union’s development.

With Burnes stepping into this key role, positive change is anticipated, as her experience and passion are expected to inject new energy into Fijian rugby.

