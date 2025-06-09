Natabua sink Marist With last-minute penalty

Natabua High School snatched a dramatic 20–17 victory over Marist Brothers High School in their Vodafone Deans U18 quarterfinal, with Suliasi Totopo landing a match-winning penalty on the stroke of full-time.

Natabua struck first through Sairusi Seru in the 10th minute, before Totopo added a penalty to extend the lead.

Marist hit back in the 33rd minute when Viliame Elo crossed, cutting the halftime deficit to 10–7.

The Lautoka-based side started the second half strongly, Ropate Varani scoring in the 42nd minute to restore their advantage.

Marist replied through a penalty from Asi Fuli before Semi Kamikamica levelled the match with a try in the 68th minute, setting up a tense finish.

With the scores locked in the dying moments, Natabua earned a penalty deep in Marist territory.

Totopo held his nerve to slot the kick, sending Natabua into the semifinals and breaking Marist hearts.

