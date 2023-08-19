Nadi to face Tailevu next, beats Namosi

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Jacks Nadi records their fourth win in the Skipper Cup competition after defeating Namosi in round six at Albert Park.

Nadi beat Namosi 31-23.

Nadi now has a total of four wins from the six games played and have lost twice.

They are currently third on the points standings and will host Tailevu next in two weeks.

Meanwhile Tailevu went down in a close, contested match to Ram Sami Naitasiri 21-22 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

In other matches, FMF Suva won against FMF Macuata in a 43-28 victory, while Nadroga took a demanding victory over Yasawa 45-27.

Round seven of the Skipper cup competition will commence on the second of September.