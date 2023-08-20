Must watch game this weekend says MGM Raluve coach

Mahatma Gandhi Raluve coach Ema Sese says her Under-18 Raluve side proves to be the team to beat after successfully advancing to the final of the Weet-Bix Raluve competition for the first time.

MGM books a spot in the final after defeating Jasper Williams High School 13-5 in the semi-finals over the weekend.

Sese says this is a crucial week of preparation as they gear up for a much anticipated final.

‘We have limited time to prepare the girls and the girls will have to polish some of their weaknesses, their defensive line and I know we have a lot of missed tackles and we are going to go back and sit as a team and we’re going to talk as a team on what we’re going to do and what not to do for the final.’

Sese adds this week’s final will be one to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

MGM will take on Dawasamu Secondary School in the final of the Wee-Bix Raluve championship this Saturday.

You can watch this match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.