Montpellier signs Caucaunibuca Junior to academy

Rupeni Caucaunibuca Junior

Montpellier has reportedly signed Rupeni Caucaunibuca Junior, the son of Fijian rugby legend Rupeni Caucaunibuca, to its academy.

The 19-year-old speedster made headlines earlier this year after winning the coveted blue-ribbon 100m title at the Triple N Zone athletics meet in Fiji, showcasing the same raw pace that made his father a global rugby sensation.

Following his strong showing at the Fiji Finals, several overseas clubs were said to be circling the young prospect.

Montpellier has now secured his signature, betting on his potential and the famous rugby genes he carries.

Caucau Junior is still in the early stages of his development, but many believe he has the natural speed and flair to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Rupeni Caucau Sr. lit up the rugby world in the early 2000s, playing for French clubs Agen from 2004 to 2014 and a brief stint with Toulouse from 2010 to 2011, earning a reputation as one of the most devastating wingers of his era.

Montpellier will be hoping they can shape the young Fijian into a future star of the game, and perhaps one day replicate his father’s brilliance on the European stage.

