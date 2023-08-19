MGM Raluve books spot in the final

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School's Under-18 women's side

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s Under-18 women’s side is through to the final of the Weet-Bix Raluve.

The team defeated Jasper Williams High School 13-5 in their semifinal.

Captain Corletta Yee says even though proud is an understatement, they will still need to pull up their socks in order to maintain their winning streak in the competition.

She says they were reminded to never forget where they started, stay humble, and the reward will be theirs.

“We always tell the girls not to underestimate any team; we always say the next team we play is the team to beat, and we always play according to structure and stick to our game plan well.”

Yee says Jasper gave them a run around in the second half, which they will build on as they approach the final.

Meanwhile, Naitasiri Secondary School is currently facing Dawasamu Secondary School.

The winner of this match will face MGM in the Raluve final next week.