Macuata wins Ranadi semi, joins Ba in final

Source: FRU / Facebook

Macuata secured their place in the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup final after edging out Tavua 31-22 in a hard-fought second semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match was an evenly contested battle, with both teams aggressively seeking to capitalize on every opportunity.

Macuata were the first to put points on the board, forcing Tavua to consistently trail throughout the game.

Tries came thick and fast in a back-and-forth affair.

However, Macuata’s early lead proved decisive, ultimately giving them the narrow nine-point victory over Tavua.

Macuata now joins in next year’s Marama Cup competition.

The two successful semi-finalists will now face each other in the Ranadi Cup final.

