Kunavula signs with Waratahs

Mesulame Kunavula [File Photo]

Fijian rugby star Mesulame Kunavula has signed a one-year contract with the NSW Waratahs.

Known for his impressive performances in the international 7s and 15s codes, Kunavula is expected to bolster the Waratahs forward pack at either the lock or backrow positions for the 2024 Shop’N’Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Waratah’s coach Darren Coleman says he is thrilled to add an exciting player to his roster.

Coleman says while Kunavula has an imposing physical presence, he has a keen sense of his surroundings and an ability to offload the ball.

The coach adds the back five of the team’s scrum, depth-wise will be a strong point and Kunavula will have to train hard and play well to get his share of playing time.

Kunavula was part of Fiji’s silver medal winning team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and made his Flying Fijians debut in 2020 against Georgia.

He joins the Sydney-based franchise from French Top 14 club, Brive.

Prior to his club stint in France, Kunavula played three seasons for Scottish club, Edinburgh in the Pro 14 competition.

Kunavula says he is grateful to the Waratah’s coaching staff for giving him the opportunity and he is excited to be in Sydney and closer to his family in Fiji.