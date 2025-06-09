Komaitai signs for Harlequins

Manuqalo Komaitai. [Photo Credit: World Rugby]

Fijiana 15s rep, Manuqalo Komaitai, has been signed by Harlequins before the start of England’s 2025-26 Premiership Women’s Rugby season.

Komaitai moves to Quins after appearing three times for Fiji at the recent Women’s World Cup, scoring a try against Scotland.

Regularly appearing as a number eight, Komaitai also serves in the British Army in the Irish Guards.

Article continues after advertisement

The BBC reports that Komaitai won the 2024 Women’s Super League title with rugby league side York Valkyrie.

Speaking to the Harlequins website, she says it really feels like this is an environment she can flourish in.

She goes on to say that this feels like a place where she can really develop her game and is excited to get going.”

Quins begin their PWR campaign with a home fixture against Loughborough Lightning at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.