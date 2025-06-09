Kangaroos team for second Ashes Test

Source: NRL

Australia’s Head Coach Kevin Walters has confirmed Harry Grant will captain the Kangaroos in this Saturday’s second Test at Liverpool’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Grant will guide the Kangaroos for the first time following confirmation that Ashes tour leader Isaah Yeo will miss the Test while he commences the return-to-play concussion protocols.

Walters praised the leadership of both Grant and Yeo during the opening weeks of the tour.

Article continues after advertisement

“Harry and all of the senior players for that matter stepped up after Isaah’s unfortunate injury last week,” Walters said.

“While we’d love to have Isaah out there, he’ll still be contributing in many other ways around the group this week. He’s a natural leader, and so too is Harry so we’re in great hands this week.

“I’m really pleased with the way we’ve started the series, but we’re into a new week now and our focus is preparing well and being at our very best this Saturday.”

Yeo’s club teammate Lindsay Smith will come into the 17 for the Liverpool Test. It will be the Penrith forward’s second Test match following his strong debut in the final of last year’s Pacific Championships.

The Kangaroos lead the series 1-0 following last weekend’s 26-6 win over England before 60,812 fans, a new UK Rugby League Ashes record.

Mark Nawaqanitawase (Kangaroo No. 859), Gehamat Shibasaki (Kangaroo No. 860), Reece Walsh (Kangaroo No. 861) and Keaon Koloamatangi (Kangaroo No. 862) all made their debuts in the opening Test.

The squad is as follows:

1. Reece Walsh

2. Mark Nawaqanitawase

3. Kotoni Staggs

4. Gehamat Shibasaki

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Lindsay Collins

9. Harry Grant ©

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

11. Angus Crichton

12. Hudson Young

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Tom Dearden

15. Lindsay Smith

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Keaon Koloamatangi

18. Bradman Best

19. Jacob Preston

20. Mitchell Moses

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.