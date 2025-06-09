Kamikamica plays for pride, family and Fiji’s future

[ Source: FNRL / Facebook ]

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica says every game he plays in the white jersey is a reminder of where he comes from and who he represents.

The Melbourne Storm prop, who has become one of Fiji’s most consistent performers on the international stage, says his goal is to use that platform to inspire the next generation of players.

He believes young Fijians need to see that with hard work and faith, they too can make it to the professional level.

“Every time I go out there and play for the Fiji Bati, I try to inspire any young kids. Growing up in the islands, I wanted to be a professional footy player.”

The Bati skipper says his motivation goes beyond the game itself, it’s about family, culture, and identity.

“At the end of the day, it’s me representing my family, my friends, not forgetting our culture in Fiji.”

Kamikamica says that pride and sense of purpose are what drive him to give his best every time he steps onto the field, knowing he carries not just a jersey, but the hopes of an entire nation.

The Fiji Bati are on bye this week and will take on the Papua New Guinea Kumuls next weekend.

All Pacific Championship matches are live on FBC Sports.

