Irish drown English in warmup

[Source: The Irish Times]

Ireland maintains its stride toward the Rugby World Cup with a notable 29-10 victory over England in a preparatory Test match.

Adding to England’s worries, Billy Vunipola’s yellow card was elevated to a red card due to a challenge on Ireland’s Andrew Porter, raising concerns.

Vunipola will need to await a disciplinary hearing for further action.

In additional Test matches, South Africa dominated Wales with a decisive 52-16 scoreline, and Italy showcased its prowess by defeating Romania 57-7.