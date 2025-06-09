Habosi commits future to Racing 92

Vinaya Habosi [Source: Racing 92/Facebook]

Fijian winger Vinaya Habosi has reaffirmed his commitment to Racing 92, signing a contract extension that will keep him with the French Top 14 club until 2029.

The 24-year-old speedster, known for his explosive runs and power out wide, joined Racing in 2023 from the Fijian Drua and has since become a key figure in the club’s backline.

Habosi has already made 50 appearances and crossed for 14 tries in the famous Ciel et Blanc jersey.

Article continues after advertisement

A standout for the Flying Fijians at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Habosi has earned 13 international caps and continues to be one of Fiji’s most exciting rugby exports.

According to the club, the long-term deal reflects their ambition to “build an ambitious and sustainable project around international talent,” with Habosi at the heart of that vision.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.