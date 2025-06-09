Govind Park to host Deans and Raluve finals

[Photo: Supplied]

For the first time in Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union history, the Vodafone Deans finals will be held at Govind Park in Ba.

The FSSRU has rescheduled all Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve competition venues due to the unavailability of the HFC Bank Stadium.

This also means that all Deans quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be held in the western division.

Next weekend the quarterfinals are going to be played at both Prince Charles Park and Churchill Park, while the semifinals are confirmed for Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on 16th August.

It was earlier revealed by the FSSRU that the national quarterfinals will be played at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park, semifinals at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, and the finals in Suva.

However, due to the recent state of the HFC Stadium ground, which even our Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, wasn’t happy with, the Fiji Sports Council has started to get the ball rolling before the Flying Fijians Pacific Nations Cup clash with Tonga on August 30th.

This weekend’s Raluve national quarterfinals will be held at Burkhurst and Bidesi Parks in Suva, and you can watch selected matches live on FBC 2.

