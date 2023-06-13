FRU Trustees meeting with Unions

The Fiji Rugby Union is in constant contact with World Rugby since the Interim Trustees came in two months ago.

Interim Chair of Trustees Peter Mazey they’re working hard to get Rugby House in order and contact World Rugby weekly.

He says they’re trying to settle things first following the resignation of board members before holding the Annual General Meeting.

Mazey adds a consultant has been appointed to work with them.

The Interim Chair says they’re working towards having the AGM in January.

“There’s alot of work to be done, there’s a restructure, rewriting constitutions and that has to be done through consultation with all the unions, so we’re meeting with all the unions.”

The FRU is currently suspended from the World Rugby Council, meaning they don’t have a voting right.