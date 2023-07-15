Fiji U20 finishes10th

Kavaia Tagiveitaua of Fiji during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2023, 9th place play-off match between Fiji and Argentina at Danie Craven Stadium. [Source: World Rugby]

The Junior Flying Fijians have finished 10th at the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in South Africa.

Fiji lost 43-22 to Argentina in the ninth-place playoff.

The national side scored four tries to Waqa Nalaga, Sikeli Basiyalo and Ratu Kavaia Tagivetaua.

There is no catching him 💨 Isikeli Basiyalo with a storming individual try #WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/dHBfjtSbNp — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 14, 2023

Flyhalf Philip Baselala, Timoci Nakalevu and winger Sireli Masiwini copped yellow cards for Fiji.

Despite the loss, the Ifereimi Rawaqa-coached side is still safe in the championship and will not be relegated to the tier two competition.