Fiji set eyes on England

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are shifting their focus to their Rugby World Cup quarter-finals encounter next week.

Head coach, Simon Raiwalui says their qualification to the knock out stages is not a small thing as the last time Fiji battled in the quarter-finals was in 2007.

Simon emphasizes the need to quickly overcome their recent 23-24 loss against Portugal and start preparing for the more significant challenge ahead of them.

Article continues after advertisement

“The World Cup is a huge occasion for us, to be in the top eight in the world and obviously to review what we have done pretty quickly but got to get on to the next one straight away.”

Simon further asserts that the team must gear up for England, and they must rectify the errors they committed in their previous match.

Fiji aims to replicate the history they made against England in Twickenham during their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match.

The team is set to face England in the quarter-finals at 3am on Monday.