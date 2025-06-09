Fiji Rugby strikes landmark deal with Qatar

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

In a significant move to deepen its global footprint, the Fiji Rakavi Football Union Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Qatar Rugby Federation to foster closer collaboration between the two rugby nations.

The three-year agreement, effective from June 11, 2025, outlines a wide-ranging partnership aimed at strengthening rugby development in both countries.

The MOU includes player exchanges, coaching programs, international training camps and commercial ventures with an option to extend beyond 2028.

As part of the agreement, both federations have committed to exchanging key delegations, including coaches, referees, medical personnel and performance analysts.

They will also work together to organize international friendly matches and training camps for both men’s and women’s teams across all age groups.

In addition, the partnership will promote joint initiatives in the areas of sports science, sports medicine and referee development.

Commercially, the two unions will explore collaborative ventures, including projects to enhance rugby infrastructure in their respective countries.

FRFU Chairman John Sanday welcomed the partnership, calling it a forward-thinking step in Fiji Rugby’s strategic vision to build international alliances.

“Partnering with Qatar opens new avenues for our players and coaches. We are excited about potential training camps, friendly matches and shared commercial opportunities that will benefit rugby in Fiji.”

He also credited the Fiji Embassy in Qatar for their behind-the-scenes efforts.

“I salute the perseverance and untiring efforts of the Fiji Embassy Office with the able leadership of His Excellency, Siddiq Faizal Riyad Koya to get this over the line. I am also deeply grateful for the reception and respect accorded to us from Mr. Yousuf Al-Kuwari, President, Official Committee for Rugby and Hockey of Qatar.”

A joint committee will be established to oversee the implementation of the MOU, with a detailed annual program to be confirmed every September.







