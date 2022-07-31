Fiji 7s into quarterfinals

[Source: FRU/ Twitter]

The Fiji men’s 7s team secured its third win and a place in the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Game sevens rugby competition.

Fiji defeated Wales 38-24 in its last pool match.

French based Sireli Maqala’s gut pass sent Filipe Sauturaga untouched to the tryline for Fiji’s first points.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s 7-0 lead was cut short when a kickoff error gave Wales possession and they equalized instantly through Morgan Williams.

Fiji struck back with an individual brilliance by Semo man Vuiviawa Naduvalo who executed a chip and chase well.

A minute later Naduvalo was in again thanks to brilliant work by Sauturaga and Maqala bringing them closer to Wales’ danger zone.

A few passes later, Naduvalo went in for Fiji’s third try.

The national side’s offload game was at its best with Maqala again involved in the play, drawing two defenders before releasing for captain Waisea Nacuqu.

Fiji led 26-7 at halftime.

Their offload spree continued in the second half, this time with Vatukarasa man Josi Vakurunabili sending Sauturaga for his second try.

A collapse in defence put Wales back in the game as it scores two back to back tries through Lloyd Lewis.

Fiji answered back through France bound Kaminieli Rasaku who fended off a number of defenders before jotting down their sixth try.

But Wales had the last say with Williams scoring his second.