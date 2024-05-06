DPM Prasad commends US support

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad [3rd from left] with the delegation [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has thanked the US for its support through the Multilateral Development Banks such as the ADB, World Bank, and IFC and its strong advocacy for the Pacific.

Professor Prasad had a productive meeting with the United States delegation led by Alexia Latortue, Assistant Secretary of International Trade and Development, US Treasury, on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting.

He also acknowledged the significance of the Indo-Pacific Strategy to build a peaceful and prosperous region.

He also emphasized the pressing need for climate-resilient infrastructure in the Pacific and urged USAID and development partners for more enhanced and visible engagement.

He specifically requested US support to leverage climate funds, such as loss and damage and more grants, and focus on building public goods in the region.

Assistant Secretary of International Trade and Development, US Treasury Alexia Latortue has reassured the USA’s commitment to playing an efficient and effective role in the Pacific region, acknowledging the multifaceted challenges that the region confronts.

DPM also met with the New Zealand delegation led by Mark Blackmore from the New Zealand Treasury.

He also met with the OPEC Fund and discussed support for possible areas of collaboration, particularly in providing technical assistance for climate initiatives, with a specific focus on developing project concepts and feasibility studies.

The possibility of the OPEC Fund co-financing operations in Fiji with development partners such as ADB was also explored.