It was disappointing: Kolinisau

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side’s ninth place finish in Singapore over the weekend has raised more questions than answers for coach Osea Kolinisau and his men.

Kolinisau says the players failed to stick to the script and paid heavily with their worst ever finish in Singapore.

The national 7s coach labels his team’s effort in Singapore as disappointing, saying it all went downhill after their opening two losses against USA and Great Britain.

“We’ve got to go back and ask ourselves as a management, me as a coach and the players, did we do what we planned to do, did we execute the game plan we talked about and that’s something we will take with us.”

Kolinisau says the modern game is a mental one, as much as it is a physical and the boys were not there from the start but it is something they can work on ahead of the Madrid 7s later this final later this month.