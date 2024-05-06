Home invasion trend worries Fiji Police

The Fiji Police Force reveals that they continue to receive reports of home invasions from all divisions.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, says it has become a trend now, and most of the suspects that are brought into custody are opportunists.

He adds that in response to these incidents, the Fiji Police Force is enhancing its efforts to promote safety and security within residential areas.

ACP Driu adds that this includes enhanced patrols, community engagement initiatives, and public awareness campaigns.

“Most of them are unemployed, and they are involved in these home invasions and other crimes that are committed within the country.”

ACP Driu emphasizes the importance of proactive measures to safeguard homes and families, urging vigilance among citizens.