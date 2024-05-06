Alleged murderer remanded in custody

Ledua Vakaloloma

A 24-year-old man who is charged with one count of murder has been further remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates court this afternoon.

Ledua Vakaloloma is alleged to have struck Lemeki Duidomo with an iron rod outside a motel in Suva, causing serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The Magistrate has transferred the matter to the High Court saying the alleged offence is an indictable one.

Vakaloloma informed the court that he will be representing himself.

The Magistrate also informed Vakaloloma that he should present his Alibi application to the High Court in his next appearance.

Vakaloloma was also informed that if wished to be bailed then he must file an application in the High Court.

The matter will be called again on the 20th of this month.