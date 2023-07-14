Fierce competition within Flying Fijians

The competition is fierce within the Fiji Water Flying Fijians camp as players battle it out for coveted spots in the upcoming Punjas Pacific Battle and a chance to secure a ticket to the Rugby World Cup in France.

The team’s robust center, Semi Radradra, emphasizes the high level of competition within the squad, highlighting the players’ determination to make it to the match day team.

Radradra says over the past few weeks, the Flying Fijians have been engrossed in rigorous training sessions, and the atmosphere has been fantastic.

“It’s a competition from not only the backline but the whole 39 so no one owns a spot yet so it will be up to the coaches now so all we focus on is trying to train hard every day.”

The 31-year-old says the players have gelled and bonded well as they push each other to excel.

Nicknamed the “Semi Trailer”, he says that as the battle for positions heats up, the players have intensified their efforts during training sessions.

“Yeah they bring some firepower as well the Drua and I wanted to train with them you know this season they have been successful they reach the quarters and the bring a lot of boosts and they have been pushing the old players.”

The Flying Fijians’ match against Tonga looms on the horizon, set to take place next Saturday at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.