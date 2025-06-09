Farebrother on the line in round one of Skipper Cup

The prestigious Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy will be on the line this weekend when defending champions Naitasiri face newcomers Malolo in the opening round of the 2025 Skipper Cup at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Malolo, who returns to the top flight after a seven-year absence, will be chasing a historic upset in Nausori.

A win would see them not only dethrone the current title holders but also take the coveted trophy back to the islands for a first-ever defense at Yawini Park on Mana Island.

But standing in their way is a Naitasiri side stacked with firepower and bolstered by some serious talent.

They will be boosted by the inclusion of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua forward Motikiai Murray, along with Drua development players Kavaia Tagivetaua and Jone Naqiri.

With home support behind them and silverware to protect, the Highlanders are ready to begin their title defense in style.

Meanwhile, other Skipper Cup round one fixtures include Ba hosting Suva at Govind Park, Lautoka facing Nadi at Churchill Park, Nadroga taking on Macuata at Lawaqa Park, and Tailevu clashing with Vatukoula at Nakelo School Ground.

The Naitasiri vs Malolo match will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.

