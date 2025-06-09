Excitement in Lions camp ahead of Deans final

It is a huge week for Suva Grammar School, with three grades under 16,17 and 18 through to the Vodafone Super Deans national finals.

But the Under-18 campaign carries particular importance for the school, with Grammar returning to the national finals after three years.

Suva Grammar spokesman Stanley Simpson says the success is the result of a rugby programme that has been built around more than just winning games.

Simpson adds these two days is about tying up the loose ends before the big dance.

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“Once you reach the finals, you know, it’s always going to be tense. Like Lelean, we want the Deans, but we feel the boys, the teams have done enough to, you know, they’re already champions in our eyes. You know, Grammar, win or lose, we celebrate. But, you know, no stone has been unturned in this preparation.”

He says there is a sense of excitement in the Lions camp.

Meanwhile, Lelean is keeping its cards close to their chests.

Lelean and Grammar will meet at 6.10PM on Saturday to wrap up the 2026 National Deans competition.

You can watch all the matches including the Weet-Bix Raluve finals LIVE on FBC Sports.