Erasmus weighs Kolisi’s 100th test timing

Springboks’ head coach Rassie Erasmus has admitted he faces an emotional decision over where Siya Kolisi will mark his 100th Test appearance.

Kolisi reached 97 caps during South Africa’s recent win over Argentina in Durban and is poised to become the next Bok centurion, following Eben Etzebeth in 2022 and Willie le Roux earlier this year. Damian de Allende and Pieter-Steph du Toit are also approaching the milestone, both currently on 92 Test appearances.

If selected, Kolisi will move to 98 caps in the upcoming clash against Argentina in London before South Africa’s end-of-year tour, which includes Tests against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales.

Erasmus acknowledged the significance of the milestone but emphasized that sentiment cannot override performance considerations.

“There are so many emotional decisions one has to make. We are tight and very good friends, and there’s a mutual belief in each other. We have Mapimpi on 47 Test caps, and we want to get him to 50.

He says Kolisi is on 97, and it is hard to always plan where players will earn their 100th Test cap.

He adds that whether it is against France or elsewhere, they will celebrate it when it happens.

Meanwhile, the Springboks will take on Argentina in the last round of the Rugby Championship this Sunday at 1am.

