Drua to improve ranking in last two matches

With only two matches remaining in the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, all the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua can do now is improve their ranking.

Currently sitting at the bottom with 15 points from three wins and nine losses, the Drua have the opportunity to climb two spots to 9th place if they win their next two games.

However, both matches are formidable challenges.

First, the Drua will host the Western Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 3:35 pm.

The Force currently occupy 9th place with 22 points, having secured four wins and suffered seven losses.

In their previous encounter, the Force defeated the Drua 34–14 on May 12th.

Following this, the Drua will face the Queensland Reds, who are currently in contention for the playoffs.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane at 9:35 PM.

While the Drua’s playoff hopes have ended, these final matches are crucial for building momentum and finishing the season on a positive note.

