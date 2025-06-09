Nakarawa signs for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have added another veteran to their roster, signing former Flying Fijian and Rio Olympic gold medalist Leone Nakarawa.

Drua CEO Baden Stephenson says the addition of one of Fiji’s top players brings valuable experience to the squad, something he believes will be important for the team.

Known for his exceptional offloading ability, Nakarawa has made 132 professional appearances across Glasgow Warriors, Racing 92, Toulon and Castres, along with 68 appearances for the Flying Fijians.

Before becoming one of world rugby’s most recognizable forwards, Nakarawa established himself through Fiji’s domestic rugby system.

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His early rugby journey was also shaped by his time in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, where he played for Army Red before later turning out for Army Green.

His performances at that level helped open the door to the Fiji Warriors and, ultimately, the Flying Fijians.

Nakarawa’s return to Fiji’s professional rugby scene adds a wealth of international and club experience to the Drua as they continue to strengthen their squad for the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby season.