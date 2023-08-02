Drua players boost Skipper Cup calibre

Jone Koroiduadua [left] and Elia Canakaivata [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The inclusion of few Fijian Drua players in the Skipper Cup competition has significantly elevated the level of competition.

According to Fiji Rugby Union Development Officer, Tiko Matawalu, their participation has brought a new dimension to the teams involved.

Matawalu says having players like Elia Canakaivata and Jone Koroiduadua is a key contributor to the heightened spirit of competition.

“The competition is there and we are witnessing the level of the games played by our players, most of these players they witness these games played here locally by the Drua players and they’ve step up to that and they are actually trying to imitate the players at that level.”

He adds the Skipper Cup competition has experienced a recent surge in interest, particularly towards Fiji’s Super Rugby franchise.

“Everyone is vying for a place in the Drua so all these things they contribute to raising the level of competition this year.”

Matawalu believes that the recent inclusion of a few Super Rugby matches in the country has had a significant impact on the team’s improved performances in local competitions.

He also notes that the teams have been able to replicate the level of play seen in those matches.

Meanwhile the Skipper Cup competition goes into the fourth round this Saturday with Naitasiri taking on Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

You can watch this match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

In other matches, Suva will take on Tailevu at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Namosi and Yasawa will clash at Thompson Park in Navua and Nadi will face Macuata at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.