Difficult day for Wales after being defeated on home ground

Wales lost their final World Cup pre-tournament game 52-16 to South Africa at the Principality Stadium.

At halftime, the visitors held a commanding 24-9 lead.

Rio Dyer was found to have intentionally slapped the ball out of play over the try line, leading to the penalty try.

After the break, Jesse Kriel ran in his second try when Pieter-Steph du Toit intercepted a Wales pass to set him free.

Pieter-Steph du Toit then stretched over himself to score a try.

Man-of-the-match Canan Moodie scored his second try after another interception.

When he scored a try in the 69th minute, Damian Willemse gave the Springboks their fifty-point milestone.

Sam Parry scored a consolation try for Wales in the final 10 minutes, but it was a very difficult day for the home side.