Canada finishes Strong in Final round with victory over Tonga

Canada ended their Oceania U20 Rugby Challenge campaign on a high, defeating Tonga 50–27 in a thrilling final round match full of attacking rugby and powerful forward play.

The North Americans crossed the try line eight times, with Daniel Lucic bagging a double to lead the charge.

Other try scorers included Angus Dewar, Morgan Di Nardo, Coen Quinn, Kohl Kletke, Josh Du Toit, and a penalty try that underlined Canada’s dominance at the set-piece.

Tonga, despite trailing for most of the match, showed their trademark resilience and flair, scoring five tries through Sinaipa Langi, who grabbed a brace, Sione Valevale, Siua Vaitai, and Tiseni Afu.

Canada’s speed on the outside channels and accuracy in execution proved decisive, as they absorbed Tonga’s physical challenges and converted pressure into points.

Fiji is currently playing Samoa at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

