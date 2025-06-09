Rugby

Cakobau eyes permanent spot with Drua

Taina Basiyalo Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 11, 2026 7:55 am

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua rep Penaia Cakobau is loving every moment in Drua colours and says he would not hesitate to commit long-term if the opportunity arises.

Cakobau was part of the FIJI Water Flying Fijians squad for the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup and later joined the team on their end-of-year tour to Europe.

He says he is now making the most of a short-term deal as he pushes his case for a permanent spot in the Drua set-up.

“Hopefully I get to stay, but I am just here to do my part for the team. Whatever the coaches need, whatever the players need, that is what I am here for. I am never going to say no. This is every boy’s dream in Fiji. It is a very important competition and I will never say no.”

For the North Harbour hooker, the call-up to the Drua for their pre-season matches is more than just a contract.

He says it is a chance to live out a dream shared by many young Fijian players.


[Penaia Cakobau with his family after their pre-season match against Skipper Select at Churchill Park in Lautoka last Friday.]

The Somosomo, Taveuni native says the intensity at this level has raised the bar and forced him to sharpen every part of his game.

He looks forward to being guided by the squad members he is depending on to help bring his game up to par.

Cakobau is currently part of this week’s final pre-season training and will remain with the squad for the next few weeks before a decision is made on his stay.

Meanwhile, the Drua will meet Moana Pasifika this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.35pm.

You can watcht the LIVE action FBC Sports.

