Byrne urges fitness boost for Skipper Cup players

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says the Skipper Cup continues to highlight the country’s rugby depth and physicality but believes improved fitness levels are needed to lift the standard further.

Byrne, who observed several matches while conducting a coaching course, noted that players show strong commitment and intensity but are still short of the conditioning required for higher levels of the game.

He adds that enhancing strength and conditioning across teams would raise match quality and create better opportunities for players to advance in their rugby careers.

“Yeah, we’ve been in a coaching course last week. And I think, you know, one of the standout things that came out of the coaching course is the level of fitness and work rate for our players at Skipper Cup. I think the rugby is good. I think the players are physical. They go hard at each other. We just have to increase the level of fitness and match fitness for the next level. So players that are playing Skipper Cup should be fit enough to take the next step.”

Byrne says improving fitness levels remains a key focus for local players, with hopes that progress can be made over the next couple of years.

He believes greater endurance will allow teams to open up their game, increase ball-in-play time and reach higher intensity levels around the mid-30s mark for game minutes.

The national coach says this will not only boost individual players’ chances of stepping up to the next level but also give fans a clearer picture of Fiji’s dynamic style of rugby.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup final between Naitasiri and Malolo will be held this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC 2.

