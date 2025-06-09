Bigger goals ahead for Kadavu Rugby

[Photo Credit: KVT Sports]

Kadavu Rugby Captain Vaione Tegu says that while the team is grateful to have advanced to the semi-final of the Vodafone Vanua Championship, their focus goes beyond simply eyeing a top-two finish and securing a Skipper Cup spot next year.

Tegu explains that the team is determined to show Kadavu is more than the negative news it is often associated with, and through this campaign, they hope to prove that the province can build a proud name for itself in sports, particularly in domestic competitions.

“There’s so many things being said about Kadavu, well for my team and I we want to change things around and get people to view Kadavu as a place where great rugby talent is from.”

He extends his appreciation to Kadavu Rugby Union president Lynda Tabuya, the committee and everybody back in the islands for being supportive this season.

The side defeated Tavua 30-29 on Tuesday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka to book a semifinal spot.

They will meet Taveuni at 3pm next Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In another semifinal fixture, Navosa will meet Rewa at 1pm at the same venue.

