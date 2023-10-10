Bigger challenge ahead: Raiwalui

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have a significant amount of areas to address this week in preparation for their upcoming match against England next week.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui has expressed that the team encountered difficulties in the set-pieces and line-outs during their previous match.

Raiwalui further acknowledges that the weaknesses in these areas created added pressure for the players.

He adds that England would have been closely observing Fiji’s performance and likely have a good understanding of their playing style, given their previous encounters in the Rugby World Cup.

“They are a great tournament team, they play rugby to win, they will put a lot of pressure on us in set-piece time as well.”

He adds the England side will be out to take advantage of the areas of concern.

He says they have a big challenge ahead of them.

The side will be battling England in the third quarterfinals at 3 am on Monday.