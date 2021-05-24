Home

Bath move to sign Hughes

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 25, 2022 2:13 pm
Nathan Hughes [Source: Bath Rugby/Twitter]

Fiji-born former England number eight Nathan Hughes has joined Bath on a two-month loan agreement from Bristol Bears.

Hughes is expected to bring both physicality and power to Bath’s back row.

The powerhouse back-rower, who played for Championship side Hartpury College over the weekend, joins his third club in the last seven days.

Bath has stepped in to take the 30-year-old, who was a marquee signing for the Bears since 2019.

Bears director of rugby Pat Lam insists that the door remains open for Hughes, with Bristol holding a recall clause in the event of any injuries of their own in the back row.

Hughes will not be eligible to face the Bears in the derby fixture on March 5.

