Another year for Nawaqanitawase

[Source: Sydney Morning Herald]

Winger with links to Fiji, Mark Nawaqanitawase has extended his stay with the NSW Waratahs for another season.

The Waratahs confirms he has re-signed for 2024.

The winger stood out for the Junior Wallabies team, which finished second to France in the 2019 World Championships, scoring a try in the first minute of the game.

Under Darren Coleman, Nawaqanitawase had a breakout Super Rugby season in 2022, earning selection in the Australia A program for the Pacific Cup campaign and tour of Japan.

Nawaqanitawase currently leads the Waratahs in run metres, tackle breaks, offloads, and carries, demonstrating his versatility on the field.

Mark is an exceptional talent who has come through the NSW rugby pathways, according to NSW Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman, and they are thrilled that he has decided to continue his development with them.