Pioneers present Bati jerseys

It was an emotional jersey presentation for the Fiji Bati team last night with some rugby league pioneers in the country part of the event ahead of the Pacific Bowl clash with Papua New Guinea Kumuls tonight.

Former players who started the rugby league journey for Fiji, Alifereti Dere, Livai Nalagilagi and Joe Rabele had a powerful moment with the Bati during their jersey presentation.

The rugby league pioneers reminded the Bati of the pride and responsibility that comes with wearing the national jumpers.

Dere, Nalagilagi, and Rabele shared their own experiences and the significance of representing Fiji on the international stage.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati faces PNG Kumuls at 8:10pm.



In the Women’s Pacific Bowl clash, Tonga plays Samoa at 6pm and both games will air live on FBC Sports.