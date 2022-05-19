Bulldogs loses Addo-Carr to flu

Josh Addo-Carr.
Bulldogs star winger Josh Addo-Carr has been ruled out with flu so a backline shuffle will be needed.
Young gun Jacob Kiraz has a chance to come into the side while Raymond Faitala-Mariner is closing in on a return from a foot injury.
He however is more likely to make his return next week against the Dragons with a longer turnaround time.
Article continues after advertisement
The Bulldogs take on the Wests Tigers tomorrow at 8pm.
Round 11 kicks-off tonight with the Knights facing the Broncos at 9.50pm.
[Source: NRL.com]
Advertisement