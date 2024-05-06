Fiji Airways to renew code share with Air India

Fiji Airways is set to renew its code share agreement with Air India, aiming to capitalize on the growing Indian market.

During the QnA session of the Fiji Tourism Expo, Acting Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka emphasizes the importance of tapping into the Indian market, citing it as an emerging opportunity for Fiji’s tourism sector.

He highlights the strategic connection through Singapore, expressing the intention to bolster both the Singapore-India and Singapore-Fiji sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka says that there are plans to renew the code share agreement with Air India, aiming to leverage Air India’s presence in the market.

In addition to focusing on air connectivity, Gavoka revealed discussions with several Bollywood movie producers to collaborate on projects in Fiji later this year.

He adds this move aims to further enhance Fiji’s appeal as a filming location and strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.