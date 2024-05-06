Nine winless rounds for Silktails a concern

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama is concerned about their winless streak after nine rounds in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition.

The side suffered a 42-22 defeat to the Parramatta Eels over the weekend.

Naiqama says it has been a tough season for the players, majority of whom are getting their first taste of international exposure but they will have to do more to improve their performance and hopefully get a win this season.

“It’s just about processing and trusting, it probably didn’t help with our back three and back five making so many errors in yardage and you know putting ourselves under pressure but you know we fixed that part and put ourselves in and win more games.”

The former Fiji Bati captain says despite their losing streak, the players continue to work hard in training and put in the effort off the field.

The Silktails will host the Canberra Raiders in their next outing this Saturday at Prince Charles Park Nadi.

The match will kick-off at 12pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.