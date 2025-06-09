Romuakalou leads Fiji’s lone 400m huddle charge

[FILE]

Fiji’s lone 400-metre hurdler, Ratu Meli Romuakalou, is steadily rebuilding his career after injury, determined to return stronger as he eyes qualification for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

After a brief eight-week preparation heading into this year’s Pacific Mini Games, Romuakalou admits the turnaround was tough, but says his current conditioning marks a major improvement.

Now fitter, healthier and mentally stronger, the national athlete is focused on consistent training as he awaits next year’s Commonwealth Games trials, where qualification will be decided.

“It was a very short preparation, but now that I’m much more fitter, healthier and stronger than before, my preparation right now is more well-prepared than the competitions this year.”

The return to elite competition has not been without pressure, with the hurdler acknowledging the mental battle that comes with coming back from injury and knowing younger athletes are watching his journey closely.

He says fear of re-injury still lingers during training, but each session helps rebuild confidence and belief.

Romuakalou is currently coached by level-five athletics lecturer Albert Miller, with support from local coaches who regularly assist with his programs. As Fiji’s only active 400-metre hurdler, he hopes his comeback will inspire more athletes to take up the event while he continues pushing toward national selection and international competition.

